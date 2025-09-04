Ethiopia: Pagume - a Poem of New Beginnings

3 September 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Alem Hailu G/KRISTOS

In the mid of autumn's gentle sway, Pagume whispers of a new day, Thirteen moons in a calendar's song, A fleeting month where we all belong.

Five or six days, a brief embrace, A bridge to a year, a sacred space, Time lingers softly, a precious gift, In every moment, our spirits lift.

Golden daisies in fields aglow, Adey Abeba, where warm winds blow, Children gather with laughter and cheer, Welcoming the New Year, drawing near.

Torches alight, illuminating the night, Families unite in a dance of delight, New garments woven, colors so bright, Homes painted fresh, a beautiful sight.

Songs of "Abebayehosh" fill the air, Young girls with flowers, spreading their care, Tokens of joy, exchanged in good spirit, Wishes for fortune, can you hear it?

Doro Wot simmering, rich flavors abound, Shared at the table, love knows no bounds, With every Gursha, hands gently meet, Trust and affection, a bond so sweet.

As harvests await in the fields of gold, Students prepare for stories untold, Prayers for peace echo through the land, In Pagume's embrace, we all take a stand.

From summer's warmth to the crisp autumn chill, Hope springs eternal, as dreams are fulfilled, In this fleeting month, let our hearts soar, Pagume, a promise of what's in store.

So here's to the laughter, the love, and the cheer, To new beginnings, a bright New Year, In the spirit of unity, let us all sing, For Pagume heralds the joy that will spring.

