Africa: Green Investment Useful for Unlocking Africa's Potential, Mitigating Climate Change

The term "green investment" describes the allocation of resources to businesses, initiatives, or technological advancements that benefit the environment. This form of investment is intended to enhance sustainability, lower carbon emissions, and aid in the transition to a low-carbon economy

Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal energy projects are typically included in green investments. The energy efficiency industry also attracts investors since it finances innovations and methods that lower energy usage in industry, transportation, and buildings. Additionally, green investing incorporates clean technology by promoting advancements like carbon capture, battery storage, and electric vehicles that lessen their negative effects on the environment.

Green investment encompasses not just renewable energy, but also sustainable agriculture. The investment involves organic farming, agroforestry, and methods that improve biodiversity and soil health. Additionally, investing in electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant component of green investment. It primarily promotes environmentally friendly transportation options that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. This includes a wide range of technology and programs targeted at making cars more environmentally friendly.

Furthermore, green vehicle investment is an important component of attempts to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation industry, which is one of the leading causes of climate change. As technology progresses and customer preferences shift toward more sustainable solutions, green vehicle expenditures are projected to increase, aided by government policies, business pledges, and changing market dynamics.

Here, the most crucial question in this case would be: How much room does Africa have for green investment? What Ethiopia has done to utilize its renewable energy and how it may be applied in Africa, particularly East Africa, is another topic.

Ethiopian Ministry of Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) told foreign media that amidst the challenges posed by climate change, green investment holds the key to unlocking Africa's potential. Africa, which has been showing itself as a place of opportunity and promise for investors amidst climatic challenges, needs to unlock green investment. "Africa is not a charity place, but a destination for wise, high-return investments."

She also stated that the Addis Ababa Climate Summit, which takes place this month, will be a watershed event in establishing Africa's green economy as "a wave of smart investment just waiting to be unleashed."

The Minister referenced the African Development Bank, which stated that Africa faced serious climate concerns, with droughts, floods, and extreme weather reducing GDP by 5-15 percent per year. As a result, the summit will bring together heads of state and government, scientists, private-sector leaders, civil society and youth representatives, as well as global development partners, to map a new course for climate action and green investment across the continent.

She also stated that the continent holds 60 percent of the world's best solar resources but accounts for only 1 percent of global solar capacity, receiving just 3 percent of global energy investments. Therefore, it is important to attract more and more investment and investors to the sector.

Furthermore, Fitsum cited Ethiopia as an example where the national grid runs almost entirely on renewable energy, led by hydropower. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is already generating 2,350 MW and will reach 5,150 MW at full capacity, while also supplying power to neighboring countries, including Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, and Tanzania.

She also highlighted renewable projects such as Gambia's 23 MW Jambur Solar Power Station, South Africa's 330 MW Impofu Wind Complex, and Kenya's solar-powered green ammonia production initiative on the continent.

According to the Minister, the forthcoming Africa Green Industrialization Initiative and ACS2 Flagship Report will provide frameworks for scaling up such projects with the support of governments, the private sector, and development finance institutions.

Challenging perceptions of Africa as dependent on aid, Fitsum said: "Africans are not asking to be rescued. Our continent's young demographics, abundant resources, and innovation make green investments among the most promising worldwide." She further underlined Africa's critical role in global climate solutions, noting that "the road to a stable climate and fair economy runs through Africa."

As world leaders and investors prepare to gather in Addis Ababa in September, she said they face a choice between investing in Africa's green economy for sustainable growth or allowing climate change to worsen instability and missed opportunities.

James Murombedzi (PhD), Head of the African Climate Policy Center (ACPC) at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), highlighted that financing remains the continent's biggest challenge in mitigating climate impacts and building an environmentally friendly economy in the continent.

According to Murombedzi, "Africa receives less than 15% of climate funds, the majority of which are loans rather than grants, despite accounting for less than 5% of global emissions." By adding to the continent's already heavy debt load this reduces its financial flexibility for climate action. This comes at the expense of other development objectives, such as infrastructure, health, and education, even as African nations are increasingly making contributions from their own resources up to 9% of GDP at times.

Africa offers enormous potential for climate solutions in spite of these obstacles. "We can achieve sustainable development while reducing carbon emissions through our natural ecosystems, renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower, and programs like Ethiopia's Green Legacy, which has planted billions of trees," he said.

Murombedzi (PhD) praised Ethiopia's leadership, citing the Green Legacy Initiative, which not only stabilizes ecosystems but also increases carbon absorption. "One of the things Ethiopia has done is to invest Ethiopian resources in the construction of the GERD. This will make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's efforts to generate sustainable energy and transition away from the usage of fossil fuels.

An outcome of this is that Ethiopia is currently the nation that imports and distributes the most electric vehicles. In Ethiopia, electric mobility is emerging as the primary means of transportation. He clarified, "This is because Ethiopia can produce clean energy from the Renaissance Dam."

Indeed, the concept and the application of green investment are a vital part of the global effort to combat climate change and promote sustainability. As public awareness of environmental challenges increases, the potential for green investments to deliver both financial returns and positive social impacts also grows. Investors are increasingly recognizing the importance of aligning their portfolios with their values and the long-term health of the planet.

Therefore, expanding green investment is essential for unlocking Africa's potential in facing climate change and conserving the environment.