Ethiopia: Pagume - A Bridge for New Beginnings

Pagume, the 13th month of the Ethiopian calendar, carries a unique charm, consisting of only five or six days, depending on whether it is a leap year.

This short month, which follows August, marks the end of a year that is distinctly different from the Gregorian calendar used globally. In fact, the Ethiopian calendar lags behind the Gregorian system by approximately seven to eight years, as it recognizes the birth of Jesus Christ as occurring seven or eight years later than the date celebrated in the Western calendar.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church's Sunday School Department refers to Pagume as a divine gift from God, a time for reflection and repentance. The name itself is derived from the Greek word "Epagumene," meaning "extra" or "additional." This month stands as a reminder that time is a precious gift; every moment is an opportunity for growth, learning, and truly embracing life.

Pagume is not just a month; it is the final season of the Ethiopian calendar, a time of preparation for new beginnings, fresh opportunities, and renewed hope. As the old year draws to a close, Ethiopians engage in various rituals and celebrations, setting the stage for the New Year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As the New Year approaches, families prepare for gatherings filled with joy and tradition. Households come together to light wooden torches, symbolizing the arrival of the New Year and the warmth of the sunny season that follows the rainy months. Many Ethiopians don new clothes, often traditional handmade woven garments, as a way to embrace the newness of the year. Homes are refreshed with new coats of paint and new household items, creating an atmosphere of renewal and optimism.

The Ethiopian New Year festival takes place immediately after the rainy season, typically falling between September 11th and 12th. This year, it will be celebrated on the 11th. During Pagume, the sky is bright, and the sun shines down on a countryside transformed into a golden landscape, dotted with daisies, also known as Adey Abeba flowers. This is a time when children gather these yellow daisies and long grasses, often going door to door sharing their finds. In rural areas, families spread the grasses on their floors, welcoming the New Year with a touch of nature.

Ethiopians believe that September carries a special significance, marked by blooming flowers, sunny days, and generally pleasant weather. This time signifies a departure from the rainy, fog-filled months, offering hope for brighter days ahead.

One of the most enchanting traditions associated with the New Year is the performance of the song "Abebayehosh" by groups of young girls. As they carry bright yellow flowers that bloom exclusively in Ethiopia from September to November, they spread joy and good wishes. In return for their song, people often respond with money or holiday bread, creating a delightful exchange filled with warmth and camaraderie. The heartfelt praises from the children, wishing for wealth and fortune in the coming year, add a playful spirit to the celebrations.

The Ethiopian New Year is a family affair. While the girls sing and clap, boys showcase their creativity through beautiful paintings that herald the arrival of a new day. On the morning of the holiday, they visit relatives, neighbors, and friends, sharing their artwork and spreading festive cheer.

The feasting during this time is nothing short of magnificent. An abundance of food and drink fills the tables, with Doro Wot, a flavorful chicken stew, often taking center stage. This dish requires hours of preparation and is traditionally served with Injera, a type of flatbread, along with local alcoholic beverages. The communal dining experience fosters a sense of togetherness, with families and friends sharing food and laughter. The practice of Gursha, where individuals feed one another by hand, symbolizes trust and affection. While it may seem intimate to put one's hand near someone's mouth, in Ethiopian culture, it is a gesture of love and connection, akin to a handshake or a hug.

As the New Year approaches, many families also take this opportunity to prepare their children for the academic year ahead. School supplies are purchased, and students gear up for another year of learning. In rural areas, farmers tend to their fields, hoping for a fruitful harvest in the coming season. Meanwhile, religious leaders offer prayers for peace, hoping for an end to conflict and the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Organizations throughout Ethiopia also allocate budgets for the upcoming year, focusing on strategic resource management, controlling spending, and aligning financial goals with broader objectives. This approach aims to foster economic growth, enhance public welfare, and reduce poverty, ensuring that financial resources support essential government and organizational priorities.

In conclusion, Pagume represents a significant transition from the old year to the new, bridging the gap between the summer and rainy seasons and heralding the arrival of brighter days. This month serves as a time for reflection, planning, and preparation for the year ahead. As all Ethiopians celebrate this major festival, I encourage everyone to embrace the New Year with hope and joy, looking forward to new beginnings and opportunities for growth. In the spirit of Pagume, let us welcome the future with open hearts and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.