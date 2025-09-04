Ethiopia: Diaspora Inclusion in National Dialogue

In a resolute and multifaceted effort to secure lasting stability, Ethiopia is steadfastly building a comprehensive peace architecture designed to address the root causes of conflict and foster national reconciliation. Recognizing that sustainable development is inseparably linked to peace, the government is employing a broad ranging approach that includes dialogue, judicial reform, and deep community engagement.

The devastating conflicts demonstrate the urgent necessity for a robust and coherent peace building strategy. At the heart of this grand endeavor, the National Dialogue Commission (NDC) is a pivotal institution established to lead the nation's journey toward harmony.

This broad and inclusive initiative stands as a direct response to the diverse challenges that have plagued the nation, aiming to foster a culture of tolerance and mutual understanding among Ethiopia's more than 80 ethnic and linguistic groups.

As a result, the government is actively organizing a series of national and regional consultations, providing crucial platforms initiative where different communities can voice their concerns and collectively work towards solutions. These free dialogues are instrumental in bridging historical divides, rebuilding trust, and ensuring that the peace process is not merely a top down directive but a genuinely inclusive, grassroots movement.

While some critics have voiced concerns regarding the process's inclusivity, the Commission maintains its commitment to neutrality, striving to create an environment where all voices can contribute freely and without fear of payback. The significant strides already made, with consultations held in all corners of the country, demonstrate to the impetus and widespread support for the process.

The NDC's core mission is to resolve Ethiopia's long standing issues through consultation, and its recent achievements signal a major step forward. Recently, it announced that it has successfully completed the collection of agenda items from representatives of 11 regional states, two city administrations, and a wide array of federal stakeholders and civil societies through extensive public forums.

This comprehensive groundwork serves as the foundation for the next phase of the dialogue, which seeks to ensure that the final agenda truly reflects the priorities and concerns of all Ethiopians, both at home and abroad.

Furthermore, in a powerful move to further strengthen inclusivity, the NDC is actively engaging with the Ethiopian diaspora, inviting Ethiopians and those of Ethiopian origin residing abroad to actively participate and contribute their perspectives.

Recognizing the diaspora's deep connection to their homeland and their potential to be a force for positive change, the Commission has been holding continuous discussions through various networks, gathering valuable ideas and proposals.

To expand these efforts and foster meaningful engagement, the Commission found it essential to bring together diverse diaspora representatives in person from countries with significant Ethiopian populations. This outreach has already begun, with agenda items collected from diaspora members in South Africa, and delegations dispatched to the United States and Canada to conduct similar consultations.

Recently, the NDC has held a forum in Washington D.C. marks a significant milestone in this broader effort, bringing the dialogue directly to a key diaspora hub. During the opening remarks of the Washington D.C. NDC's forum, Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya noted to touching comparison between Ethiopia and the United States, the host nation. "The U.S., where you live, is younger than Ethiopia, yet it has reached the highpoint of democracy."

Professor Mesfin attributed Ethiopia's delayed progress to centuries of internal conflict and division, a painful legacy the national dialogue seeks to overcome. He stressed that the time has now come to identify and resolve these fundamental issues through a public and inclusive process, one that moves beyond the historical cycle of violence and toward a future built on consensus and mutual respect.

From February 2022 onwards, the NDC has been working tirelessly to ensure that all Ethiopians can participate in this historic process without preconditions. The inclusion of the diaspora is paramount, as the Chief Commissioner emphasized it despite being abroad, their connection to Ethiopia's affairs remains strong and their contributions are essential to the nation's future.

The Chief Commissioner also addressed those who have attempted to obstruct the Commission's work, asserting that the process has been successful precisely because of widespread support from the Ethiopian people.

He called on those living in democratic societies to engage with the process democratically, even if they disagree with it, rather than resorting to unprincipled protest or delaying strategies. The true measure of a democratic society, he argued, is the ability to engage in constructive debate, not to smother opposing viewpoints.

In this regards, the Ethiopian Diaspora Service (EDS) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support the NDC in this critical endeavor, facilitating the collection of agenda items from Ethiopians and those of Ethiopian origin across the globe.

Looking ahead, Professor Mesfin outlined the critical tasks that lie ahead for the NDC. After finalizing the engagement of gathering agenda with the diaspora, the Commission will formulate the official agenda and oversee the main national dialogue, a monumental undertaking that promises to shape the very fabric of Ethiopia's future.

By the same token, Fitsum Arega, Director General of the EDS, the national dialogue provides a conducive and much needed platform for fostering mutual understanding and unity through discussion.

He emphasized that the dialogue offers a constructive alternative to the often-confrontational discourse found on social media, enabling citizens to come together and build the nation collaboratively.

Fitsum highlighted the importance of this outreach, noting that while the Commission has already collected agenda items from various institutions and regions within Ethiopia, the current phase focuses specifically on engaging Ethiopians abroad.

The EDS, he added, is providing full support to the Commission, including facilitating connections with Ethiopian embassies in host countries to ensure the active participation of diaspora communities.

In the same way, Gera Getachew, a coordinator for the Commission, on his part confirmed that similar forums are planned for other key diaspora communities in Canada, the U.K., Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates.

This global engagement underscores the NDC's commitment to ensuring that the national dialogue is not just an internal conversation but a truly global effort involving all who hold a stake in Ethiopia's peace and prosperity.

Besides, it's a bold statement that the nation is determined to move beyond its painful past and build a future defined by unity, dialogue, and a shared commitment to lasting peace. The NDC supported by partners like the Diaspora Service and the active participation of Ethiopians worldwide, stands as the vehicle for this historic transformation