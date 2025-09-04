Ethiopia: Aastu Earns Abet Accreditation for Applied, Natural Science Programs

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's leading technology institution, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU), has received ABET accreditation for its Applied and Natural Science programs, affirming global standards and enhancing the international competitiveness of graduates.

AASTU President Dereje Engida (PhD) announced yesterday that the accreditation represents a significant milestone for the university.

He explained that the achievement demonstrates the institution's dedication to quality education and its mission to prepare graduates who are capable of competing internationally while also contributing locally through innovation and expertise.

According to Dereje, the accreditation followed a rigorous evaluation process and is a critical step in strengthening AASTU's global standing.

"This recognition ensures that our graduates benefit from an education that meets international benchmarks and equips them to work successfully anywhere in the world," he said.

He also noted that several departments within the university have now received ABET accreditation, including programs in biotechnology, food science and nutrition, industrial chemistry, and geology.

"This is a remarkable achievement that carries profound significance for our nation," Dereje stated. "It assures our students that the education they receive is globally respected. For future students, it is a guarantee that joining AASTU will open doors to opportunities worldwide, as their degrees will be recognized internationally."

AASTU also intends to share its experience and expertise with other Ethiopian universities to help strengthen the overall quality of education in the country.

"After all, we are now an internationally recognized university," Dereje emphasized.

He further reflected on the long journey toward accreditation, describing it as a challenging but rewarding process that reinforced the university's commitment to global standards of excellence in higher education.

The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) is a leading international body that provides accreditation for post-secondary programs in applied science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.