Ethiopia: Aastu Earns Abet Accreditation for Applied, Natural Science Programs

3 September 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Misganaw ASNAKE

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's leading technology institution, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU), has received ABET accreditation for its Applied and Natural Science programs, affirming global standards and enhancing the international competitiveness of graduates.

AASTU President Dereje Engida (PhD) announced yesterday that the accreditation represents a significant milestone for the university.

He explained that the achievement demonstrates the institution's dedication to quality education and its mission to prepare graduates who are capable of competing internationally while also contributing locally through innovation and expertise.

According to Dereje, the accreditation followed a rigorous evaluation process and is a critical step in strengthening AASTU's global standing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This recognition ensures that our graduates benefit from an education that meets international benchmarks and equips them to work successfully anywhere in the world," he said.

He also noted that several departments within the university have now received ABET accreditation, including programs in biotechnology, food science and nutrition, industrial chemistry, and geology.

"This is a remarkable achievement that carries profound significance for our nation," Dereje stated. "It assures our students that the education they receive is globally respected. For future students, it is a guarantee that joining AASTU will open doors to opportunities worldwide, as their degrees will be recognized internationally."

AASTU also intends to share its experience and expertise with other Ethiopian universities to help strengthen the overall quality of education in the country.

"After all, we are now an internationally recognized university," Dereje emphasized.

He further reflected on the long journey toward accreditation, describing it as a challenging but rewarding process that reinforced the university's commitment to global standards of excellence in higher education.

The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) is a leading international body that provides accreditation for post-secondary programs in applied science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.