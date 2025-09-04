Ghana: Police Investigate Alleged Assault On Alhaji Masawudu At Akwatia

4 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into an alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu Osman at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

According to a statement issued by the Eastern South Regional Command, the incident was first reported to the Akwatia District Police Command on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Police said the complainant was given a medical form to seek treatment at a hospital and return the endorsed form to aid investigations.

The matter has since been referred to the Eastern South Regional Police Command at Kibi for further investigations.

Related Articles

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.