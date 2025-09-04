Chad/Ghana: Otto Addo Questions Quality of Pitch Ahead of Chad V Ghana Clash

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has raised concerns about the quality of the pitch ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifying match against Chad.

Speaking to the press, Addo said he was surprised that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approved the field for such an important game.

"I'm surprised that CAF allowed this pitch for an international match. For the players, it is like playing on concrete," he bemoaned.

He explained that the artificial turf is not in good condition and could pose difficulties for the players.

Related Articles

According to him, there are much better and safer astroturfs available today.

Despite his concerns, Addo noted that the Black Stars were prepared and eager for the match.

He added that the team had studied their opponents carefully and was ready to give their best performance.