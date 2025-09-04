Nigeria: Why Marafa Should Team Up With Lawal in PDP, By Suleman Ahmad Tudu

press release

Both men were once comrades in the G-8 coalition that resisted former Governor Abdulaziz Yari's alleged selfish imposition of candidates within the APC. Their reunion today could prove to be the game-changer Zamfara desperately needs

The resignation of Kabiru Garba Marafa from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reawakened political debates and 2027 permutations across Zamfara State and beyond. Mr Marafa represented Zamfara Central Senatorial district from 2011 to 2019 on the platform of the APC.

Mr Marafa's long-overdue exit did not come to me as a surprise. I had always foreseen it. In fact, I once subjected Zamfara APC to what I termed a "miscibility test," only to discover a heterogeneous mixture of "immiscible actors" - politicians who could co-exist on the same platform but were destined to separate into distinct layers.

Back in March 2024, I predicted that two of the party's prominent figures -Mr Marafa and Mr Sani Jaji - who shared similar progressive ideals, would eventually be forced out by those with contrary interests. Today, that prediction appears to be coming true.

I have always admired Mr Marafa for his courage, boldness, and doggedness, particularly during the famous G-8 struggle. His outspoken nature in the red chamber earned him national recognition, and his intervention in securing a N10 billion appropriation for Zamfara State in the 2019 budget, in response to the devastation caused by banditry, remains commendable. He also empowered countless constituents, which speaks volumes about his commitment to service.

However, Mr Marafa's greatest undoing, and perhaps his most costly political miscalculation, was buying into the APC's deceptive and desperate "Sulhu" arrangement, a detour that significantly eroded his popularity in Zamfara.

His recent resignation from the APC, a party that failed to deliver good governance while in power and has since failed to provide responsible opposition in the state, is undoubtedly a positive step towards his political redemption. But much will depend on what his next move is. As experience has shown, remaining in the wrong company can destroy even the most promising careers.

It is against this backdrop that I humbly urge the former Senator to join forces with Governor Dauda Lawal in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reposition Zamfara for progress.

The reasons for this call are clear. Both men were once comrades in the G-8 coalition that resisted former Governor Abdulaziz Yari's alleged selfish imposition of candidates within the APC. Their reunion today could prove to be the game-changer Zamfara desperately needs.

Despite its manageable internal challenges, the PDP remains Nigeria's most formidable national party, with strong grassroots structures across Zamfara and the country at large. This platform would give Mr Marafa a solid foundation to rebuild his political relevance.

By teaming up with Governor Lawal, Mr Marafa would not only strengthen the governor's re-election prospects but also position himself as a key contributor to the ongoing rescue and consolidation project in Zamfara, and beyond 2027.

It is worth recalling that Mr Marafa once belonged to the PDP. Returning now would therefore be a political homecoming, restoring him to a familiar fold. By contrast, joining a smaller party without grassroots support - such as an African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition - would be politically unwise, as it is unlikely to yield meaningful impact.

In my view, Mr Marafa has an opportunity to leverage Governor Lawal's rising popularity and the PDP's structure to redeem his political standing and contribute towards the greater Zamfara we all dream of. I sincerely hope the distinguished senator will reflect on this proposal with the urgency it deserves.

· Mr Suleman Tudu is a Senior Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government. He can be reached via sulemantudu22@gmail.com