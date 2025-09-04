Uganda: Rwandan Gospel Singer Gogo Gloriose Dies in Kampala

Rwandan gospel singer and social media sensation Gloriose Musabyimana, widely known as Gogo Gloriose, has passed away in Kampala, Uganda. She was 36 years old.

The singer, beloved for her humor, reportedly died on Wednesday night ,September 3, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kampala. The exact cause of her death has not yet been confirmed. However, in previous interviews, she openly spoke about struggling with heart-related health problems.

Gogo Gloriose had a strong following in both Rwanda and Uganda, where she held several successful concerts. Her performances in Kampala in particular drew large crowds.

Gogo Gloriose's musical journey began in her local church choir, 'Umucyo' at an Anglican church in Rwamagana District where she wrote three songs for the choir before going solo.

She recently captured the attention of many with her appearances on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Her snippets of singing and humorous commentary, often turned into memes, made her familiar to many, particularly her hit song "Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus," went viral as a result.

This eventually led people to discover her work, including her Christmas-inspired song "Uwo Mwana".

Until January 10, Gogo Gloriose was just like any other local entertainer on social media. However, after renowned South African YouTuber and musician David Scott, popularly known as 'The Kiffness', reproduced her song Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus, a new chapter began and her name gained more attention.

Gogo Gloriose completed her ordinary-level secondary education. Previously, she did street vending of fresh fruits until she quit it to focus entirely on her music career.