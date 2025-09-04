Rwanda: Through the Lens - Excitement Builds in Kinigi Ahead of Kwita Izina Festival

The landscape of Kinigi is transforming as it prepares to host the 20th anniversary of Kwita Izina, or the Gorilla Naming Ceremony, Rwanda's leading tourism flagship event.

The ceremony, which was postponed last year, will now take place on September 5 at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Musanze District. During this year's edition, 40 baby gorillas, including 18 born in 2024, will be given names.

The high-level conservation event is expected to attract conservationists, dignitaries, and international guests, with 20 distinguished namers headlining the ceremony. Since its inception in 2005, nearly 400 baby gorillas have been named.

As the day approaches, preparations in Musanze are in high gear with the district busy welcoming local and foreign delegates ahead of the country's most iconic annual conservation festival.