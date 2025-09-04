Rwanda: Cecafa Kagame Cup - Taleb Aims to Build On APR's Winning Start

4 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC head coach Taleb Abderrahim has promised to maintain the winning mentality that helped the club beat Bumamuru of Burundi 2-0 in the opening match of the 2025 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

APR will return to action on Saturday, September 6, when they face Zanzibar side Mlandege at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Taleb said he was happy with the win but, prior to the game, he wants his players to keep the momentum and win their second game to qualify for the knockout stage.

"We played well and we should have scored more. But we shall get better as we play more matches," Taleb said

Under Taleb, APR had an unimpressive performance during Inkera y'Abahizi tournament, where the club won just one game and lost three. However, the coach believes that his players have started to adapt to his philosophy.

"We need to win many games because it brings confidence and morale to the team. It is the only motivation that can help us aim for good results in the next fixtures. We have to score goals and defend well. The players are fit and ready for the CECAFA," he noted.

APR are looking to lift CECAFA Kagame Cup after they lost it to Zambia's Red Arrows in 2024 on penalties.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.