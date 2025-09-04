Rwanda: Cecafa Kagame Cup - Taleb Aims to Build On APR's Winning Start

APR FC head coach Taleb Abderrahim has promised to maintain the winning mentality that helped the club beat Bumamuru of Burundi 2-0 in the opening match of the 2025 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

APR will return to action on Saturday, September 6, when they face Zanzibar side Mlandege at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Taleb said he was happy with the win but, prior to the game, he wants his players to keep the momentum and win their second game to qualify for the knockout stage.

"We played well and we should have scored more. But we shall get better as we play more matches," Taleb said

Under Taleb, APR had an unimpressive performance during Inkera y'Abahizi tournament, where the club won just one game and lost three. However, the coach believes that his players have started to adapt to his philosophy.

"We need to win many games because it brings confidence and morale to the team. It is the only motivation that can help us aim for good results in the next fixtures. We have to score goals and defend well. The players are fit and ready for the CECAFA," he noted.

APR are looking to lift CECAFA Kagame Cup after they lost it to Zambia's Red Arrows in 2024 on penalties.