Somalia: U.S. Africom Commander Pledges Stronger Security Cooperation During Somalia Visit

Mogadishu — The new commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Davgin Anderson, made his first official visit to Mogadishu on Wednesday, holding meetings with senior Somali government officials and military leaders.

In an exclusive interview with state media, Anderson emphasized the United States' commitment to enhancing strategic security cooperation with Somalia, particularly in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS groups.

The general said he was acting on a directive from US President Donald Trump regarding the revamp of American military operations targeting the militant groups in Somalia.

Anderson also noted AFRICOM's plans to deepen engagement with Somalia's federal government, where both Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State-affiliated Daesh maintain strongholds.

Since the start of 2025, the US has conducted more than 20 airstrikes across Somalia, most of them targeting ISIS positions in the rugged Calmiskaad mountains of northeastern Puntland.

The visit by General Anderson underscores Washington's continued support for Somalia's security sector and its broader efforts to combat terrorism and promote long-term stability in the Horn of Africa nation.