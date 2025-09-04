Africa: Union of African Journalists Concludes 61st Training Programme in Cairo

The Union of African Journalists, in cooperation with Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has concluded the 61st Training Programme for African Journalists at the Council's Media Training and Studies Center in Cairo.

The three-week programme brought together 21 journalists from 18 African countries including Tanzania, Algeria, Congo-Brazzaville, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Nigeria, Chad, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, alongside five Egyptian journalists representing leading outlets such as Al-Dostour, October Magazine, Middle East News Agency, and Al-Mal. Two presidents of national journalists' syndicates, from Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda, also took part.

The closing ceremony was attended by Counselor Reem Hindi, representing the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, as well as Amal Abdel Mottaleb, Director General of the Media Training Center. A keynote address from Mahfouz El-Ansari, President of the Union of African Journalists, was delivered on his behalf by Ezzat Ibrahim, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram Weekly. Senior figures present included Ambassadors Ahmed Haggag and Mohamed Higazy, Dr. Zeinab Abbas, Secretary-General of the Union, and Ayman Adly, head of the Training Committee at the Egyptian Media Syndicate.

Over the course of the program, participants attended lectures and workshops, and undertook professional and cultural visits to the New Administrative Capital, the Organization of African Cities' Cairo branch, the Ministry of Culture's Translation Center, and prominent Egyptian media institutions. They also visited heritage sites such as the Citadel of Saladin, the Pyramids, Alexandria, Al-Muizz Street, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and the Religious Complex.

Representing the graduates, Tunisian journalist Sami Ben Nabil underlined the program's role in challenging stereotypes about Africa and strengthening the capacities of African media professionals to "defend truth and reshape the continent's narrative." The ceremony concluded with the distribution of graduation certificates in the presence of African diplomats and Lotfi Ibrahim, Director of the Office of the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Relations.