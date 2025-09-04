Egypt Brings Egp 15.3 Mln World-Class Cancer Detection Tech to Sharm El-Sheikh

4 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) has invested EGP 15.3 million to acquire the Olympus X1 gastrointestinal endoscopy system for Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, introducing one of the latest global technologies for early cancer detection and therapeutic endoscopy.

In a statement, the EHA said the purchase is part of its plan to expand hospital capacities with advanced medical technologies, improve service quality, and support Egypt's medical tourism programme under the brand "We Care for You in Egypt."

The Olympus X1 is equipped with an ultra-high-definition camera that can detect gastrointestinal tumours at an early stage.

It also allows advanced procedures such as non-surgical tumour removal, treatment for swallowing difficulties caused by oesophageal narrowing, and new therapies for gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying).

EHA Chairman Ahmed El-Sobky said the system reflects the authority's commitment to applying international medical standards across its hospitals.

He noted that Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital has become one of the leading medical facilities in South Sinai, serving both local residents and international visitors.

El-Sobky explained that the hospital's endoscopy unit is already equipped with advanced Fujifilm and Olympus systems and has performed about 1,400 endoscopic procedures for various conditions.

According to him, the hospital has delivered more than one million medical services since joining the authority's network.

