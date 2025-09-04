Namibia: Parliament Adjourned Unjustly - AR

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) chief whip Vaino Hangula says the abrupt adjournment of a parliament session by National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was unjust.

The speaker on Wednesday adjourned the session due to a stand-off after Swapo member of parliament Paula Kooper objected to Hangula's motion to extend the sitting hours of the August house.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila initially agreed for the house to vote on the motion but adjourned the session prematurely, Hangula says.

He on Wednesday said his motion is aimed at ensuring that all items on the order of the day are completed within the day.

"The motion is simply to extend the sitting hours to make sure we finish the items on the order paper for the day, and if we don't we should proceed till we finish so we don't waste time and make sure we address all issues," he said.

This follows reports of motions and debates being left unattended due to objections or absenteeism.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has accused Swapo of blocking opposition motions when it does not suit them.

He says Swapo members would not have won the vote as they were out numbered by the opposition.

The move by the speaker, he says, is questionable.

AR leader Job Amupanda has accused Kuugongelwa-Amadhila of being partisan.

He says "her comrades being out numbered is what led to the adjournment."

Amupanda says he will not let the matter go.