Namibia: Nujoma's Bodyguard Prays for Hawala's Place in Heaven

Former president Sam Nujoma's bodyguard, Nepando Amupanda, says since he heard about former Namibian Defence Force (NDF) chief Salomon 'Jesus' Hawala's death, he has been praying to God to admit him into heaven.

"The works he did were right and just. I am sure he has been admitted to heaven," Amupanda said during a memorial service for Hawala at Ohakweenyanga village in Oshana region yesterday.

Hawala died on 11 August, just eight days before his 90th birthday.

Since his death, some veterans have remembered what they say were the atrocities committed within Swapo's detention camps at Lubango, Angola.

Many of them were accused of being South African agents, with some enduring torture while others were reported missing.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah recently accorded Hawala a state funeral in addition to a hero's status.

Meanwhile, during the memorial service, Hawala's children described him as a peaceful and non-quarrelsome man.

Their sentiments were shared through a speech delivered by their younger sister, Laimi Hawala.

"Tate was not only a man of few words, but he also loved peace and pursued it in his daily life," she said.

"My father was family-oriented. He had a loving heart. Although he did not always know how to express it in words, his actions were evidence of this. He took care of us, was generous and protective.

My father was not a quarrelsome person. He loved peace and was content with what he had," the children added.

They said they would always remember their father as a man of good character and integrity.

According to them, Hawala was a man of few words, but also a man of peace.

"He did not only love peace; he pursued it every day in his life," they said.

Speaking at the same event, Nujoma's bodyguard Amupanda described Hawala as a brave and truthful man.

He said that, had it not been for Hawala's role in the liberation struggle, Namibia might not have attained independence.

"Many of us would still be refugees, but this man brought us home. Swapo was infiltrated," he said.

Meanwhile, Former Plan Combatants Association member Mwiya Nelindi says Hawala would always remain a Namibian hero, "no matter what those sowing hatred say".

Hawala was allegedly involved in running detainee camps for Swapo opponents at Lubango during the liberation struggle.

Upon independence in 1990, Hawala was appointed army commander in the NDF.

In 2000, he replaced former NDF chief Dimo Hamaambo.

Hawala is survived by his wife, Remember, and six children. He will be buried at Ongwediva in the Oshana region on Saturday.