Namibia: Mukwe, Samora Leaders Push for Constituency Split

Some community leaders in the Mukwe, Okavango East and Samora Machel constituencies have proposed that the constituencies be divided into two or three constituencies for better service delivery to communities.

This comes against the backdrop of the pending outcome of the delimitation report submitted earlier this year to former president Nangolo Mbumba by the delimitation commission.

Consultations were held across all 14 regions by the delimitation commission but the report has not been released yet.

The Presidency had previously told The Namibian that consultations on the report are still ongoing.

Divundu Village Council chairperson Katoyima Kupembona is of the view that the Mukwe, Mashare and Rundu Urban areas should be divided into at least two constituencies each.

"These constituencies are just so vast. The smaller they become, the easier it will be for the councillor to render the necessary services timely to the residents," he says.

Mukwe constituency community leader Marando Dikuwa says the constituency is too vast, stretching to 140 kilometres in length, and must be split into two to three constituencies.

Dikuwa says the residents in the constituency are currently travelling long distances to get to the constituency office when looking for help.

"The fact on the ground now is that for the past five years the constituency office has failed to deliver services to the more than 20 inland villages due to difficulties in reaching these areas.

"It is thus beneficial to the communities if the delimitation committee can recommend the creation of another constituency," he says.

Meanwhile, Samora Machel constituency community leader Joseph Fernandu says the constituency is one of the most populated in the Khomas region, with about 90 000 to 100 000 residents living in informal settlements.

"We engaged the delimitation commission as a community and gave them our proposal. We need that report so we know what has been recommended," he says.

Fernandu says the constituency is too big and should be divided to ensure service delivery reaches everyone.

He proposes that Greenwell, Wanaheda, Goreangab and part of Havana be Samora Machel while part of Goreangab from the four-way and the Havana four-way onward be split into new constituencies stretching till Ongos Valley.

He believes services can be delivered timely then.

He also proposes that the area with the most informal settlements be turned into a constituency, with the constituency office close to the people.

"We have noticed that most of the councillors of ours are not from the informal settlements and that's why they cannot relate, because they have it better.

"Informal settlements deserve a councillor of their own who will fight for them," Fernandu adds.

He says the longer the delimitation report is delayed, the more suffering is imposed on informal settlements.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia previously explained that the current elections will not be affected as the calendar is of the existing constituencies.

The commission stated that the outcome of the report, should new constituencies emerge, will only be included in its next calendar, thereby assuring that the November elections will go on as planned.

This comes after questions were raised as to what would happen if new constituencies are formed before the elections.