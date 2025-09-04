Uganda: The Rotaract Club of Kigo 7 Lakes Hosts District Rotaract Representative (DRR) Ms Aleber Kanyonza

The Rotaract Club of Kigo 7 Lakes Golf on Tuesday 2nd September proudly hosted the District Rotaract Representative (DRR), Aleber Kanyonza, at Fairway Hotel, Kampala.

The visit marked a major milestone for the young club, which is not yet a year old but continues to make remarkable strides in service and fellowship.

The day began with a board meeting chaired by Club President Louis Shamim, where Club Secretary Nankunda Bronia presented the quarterly status report. In her remarks, the DRR commended the club's achievements and advised the leadership to align their goals with current membership strength. She further applauded the club's rapid growth and commitment to impactful service.

The evening proceeded with a vibrant fellowship, highlighted by the induction of four new members. DRR Kanyonza applauded the club for its ability to keep members engaged through diverse activities and noted the impressive progress of their public relations work across multiple social media platforms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In addition, the club reaffirmed its commitment to supporting district initiatives and pledged a donation of USD 500 to The Rotary Foundation (TRF). The event was also graced by the Youth Service Director Rtn Kintu Richard from the club's mother club , The Rotary Club of Kigo 7 Lakes Golf , making it a memorable evening of mentorship and celebration.

Speaking after the event, the club leadership emphasized their dedication to serving humanity in innovative and impactful ways while fostering an environment of fellowship and fun.