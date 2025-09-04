Egypt: President El-Sisi Honors Al Azhar Scholars, Awqaf Officials At El Mawlid El Nabawi Ceremony

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi awarded a number of honorees from Al Azhar scholars and Ministry of Awqaf the Order of Sciences and Arts of the First Class during a ceremony marking El Mawlid El Nabawi (The birthday of Prophet Muhammad) at the Manara International Conference Centre in Cairo on Wednesday 3,September 2025 .

Prominent among those included in the honor list are Prof. Jalaluddin Ismail Hassan, professor of Hadith at the Faculty of Graduate Studies at Al-Azhar University and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Prof. Rajaa Mustafa Hazin Abu Zeid, professor of Hadith at the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies for Girls in Cairo, Prof. Mahmoud Imbabi Amin Qenawi, former Deputy of Al-Azhar and member of the Islamic Research Academy, and Prof. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Muhammad Al-Bayoumi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

The honor list also included some foreigners, including Jim Dramey, director of the Department of Religious Affairs and Arabic Language Integration at the Presidency of the Republic of Senegal, and Seymur Nasirov, head of the Azerbaijani expat community and Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society in Egypt.

Sisi also awarded the Medal of Merit of the First Class to Khaled Mohamed Shawky Abdel Aal, a petroleum truck driver who died in a fuel tanker fire in 10th of Ramadan City, praising his sacrifice to save colleagues and citizens.

El Mawlid El Nabawi, observed annually on 12 Rabi' Al-Awwal of the Islamic calendar, falls this year on September 4.