Africa: Egypt-Sudan '2+2' Meeting Affirms Indivisible Water Security

The consultative "2+2" mechanism meeting of the foreign and irrigation ministers of Egypt and Sudan reaffirmed that the water security of both countries is indivisible, reiterating their outright rejection of any unilateral measures in the Eastern Nile Basin that could undermine their water interests.

In a joint statement following the meeting, held on Wednesday 3,September 2025 at the Foreign Ministry in Cairo, the two sides stressed the importance of stepping up consultation and coordination, and working jointly with the Nile Basin Initiative states to restore consensus and return the initiative to its founding principles as a comprehensive cooperation framework serving the interests of all basin countries.

The Egyptian side was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty and Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sweilam.

While the Sudanese side was headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Omar Siddiq and Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Ismat Qureshi.

The statement noted that the talks were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting a shared determination to deepen cooperation between the two countries bound by history and geography through the Nile River.

The talks also covered the latest developments on the Nile file, follow-up on the outcomes of the first round of the "2+2" mechanism in February 2025, and means to boost water cooperation to safeguard the interests of both peoples.

The two sides stressed the need to secure the water security of the downstream states and to jointly preserve their full rights under international law and the 1959 Nile Waters Agreement.

The talks also touched on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue. Both sides agreed that Ethiopia's unilateral filling and operation measures violate international law, pose serious risks to the downstream states, and threaten stability in the Eastern Nile Basin.

They stressed that the dam issue remains confined to Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, rejecting any attempts to involve other Nile Basin states.

The two countries reiterated their identical positions on issues of mutual interest, particularly the Nile Basin Initiative and its consultative mechanisms.They highlighted the key role of the Permanent Joint Technical Commission for the Nile Waters (PJTC), under the 1959 Agreement.

They called for ensuring its regular work with sufficient financial and logistical support, with its next meeting set for October on the sidelines of Cairo Water Week.

They also addressed bilateral relations, with both sides expressing their keenness to strengthen ties and intensify coordination in support of restoring stability in Sudan.

The two sides reviewed Sudan's reconstruction priorities, with Egypt affirming its support for Sudan's efforts and readiness to work jointly in various sectors.

The Sudanese side commended Egypt's facilitation measures, notably those related to voluntary returns, along with sustained official contacts to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to maintain close consultation and coordination and expand training programs in various sectors, particularly between Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, in support of Sudan's reconstruction process.