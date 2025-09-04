Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At Al-Mawled Al-Nabawy Celebration

document

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

His Eminence, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar,

Distinguished scholars and imams,

Ladies and gentlemen,

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you

We gather today to celebrate a truly momentous occasion; a grand commemoration that graces the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations annually with immense joy and happiness.

It honors the most blessed of arrivals: that of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), of whom Allah Almighty said: "And we have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds."

While the blessed birth of the noble Prophet is a timeless event we cherish every year, our commemoration today resonates with a uniquely profound significance.

We are gathered to mark a monumental passage of time: 1500 years since his blessed birth. We, therefore, bear witness to a centennial milestone, one that will not dawn for another century.

Our celebration of the noble birth of the Prophet (pbuh) represents a significant opportunity to revive the code of Muhammadan values and ethics, which Allah Almighty described by saying, "And indeed, you are of a great moral character." Let this commemoration be a genuine rebirth, reinvigorating our ethics in every dimension of life.

This encompasses honoring and nurturing childhood and discovering its inherent talents; honoring women, treating them with utmost goodness and mending their hearts; upholding the virtues of truthfulness in both word and deed; and demonstrating honesty and loyalty.

This also includes confronting all forms of sorrow, despair, and hopelessness; and courageously standing against all manifestations of extremism, radicalism, violence, and terrorism.

It further means inspiring in our hearts the determination for development and progress; committing ourselves to knowledge and scientific research in all its spheres and disciplines; and upholding our loyalty to the homeland and preserving it, being ready to give our lives for its protection and striving to unite its people for the sake of goodness and success.

Finally, it entails exercising patience in the face of harm and offering forgiveness; building a civilization; establishing institutions and leveraging all available capacities; and managing stable, balanced, and impartial international relations.

Such was the noble example of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), and it is in this very spirit that we should commemorate his blessed birth. We are called to channel our boundless love for his exalted status (pbuh) into a lifelong journey of action, illuminated by the light of faith and love for Allah the Almighty and His Messenger.

This path shall guide our modern age, illuminating the way forward and ensuring that our love for him (pbuh) fuels our pursuit of the noble goals enshrined in his blessed law and the enduring spirit of his tolerant faith.

As the Egyptian state commemorates today the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet's blessed birth (pbuh), it reasserts its firm resolve to spur all state institutions, whether religious, educational, media, or otherwise, to strongly embark upon a path, conducive to a culture of noble ethical values.

These values shall cultivate individuals grounded in intellectual thought, scientific knowledge, and creativity, while also nurturing a sincere and genuine connection with Allah the Almighty.

Before concluding, let me be unequivocal, to the great people of Egypt: rest assured of our absolute vigilance and complete mastery over every conspiracy targeting our nation.

We stand with resolute defiance against all threats, empowered to act with definitive and decisive measures.

We are guided by unshakable faith in the support of Allah the Almighty, grounded in the unyielding resilience of our people, and driven by our robust capabilities to ensure a secure and stable life for all citizens, in every corner of this great nation.

No matter how evil manifests itself, or what methods it employs, Egypt will endure, by the grace of Allah the Almighty, as a land of security, peace, and glory.

In conclusion, it gives me pleasure to, once again, extend my greetings to the great people of Egypt, to the entire Arab and Islamic nations, and to all of humanity, on this redolent and revered anniversary.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion to the Land of Kenana, to our nations, and to all our lands with all goodness, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Thank you

Many happy returns

May Allah's pace, mercy and blessings be upon you

