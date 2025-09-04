Egypt: President El-Sisi Exchanges Greetings With Kings, Leaders On Al Mawlid Al Nabawi

3 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday September 3 , 2025 exchanged cables of greetings with the kings, emirs and heads of state of Arab and Islamic nations on Al Mawlid Al Nabawi (Prophet Muhammad birth anniversary.

In his cables, President Sisi called for the promotion of constructive cooperation among the peoples of the Islamic nation in order to achieve stability and prosperity.

The President also sent a similar cable to Egyptian Muslims abroad, greeting them on this occasion.

President El-Sisi also received congratulatory messages on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday from senior state officials, who expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued progress, development, and prosperity for our beloved Egypt.

