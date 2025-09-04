North Africa: Egypt, Bahrain Bolster Ties, Issue Urgent Call for Ceasefire and Prisoner Swap in Gaza - Joint Statement

Egypt and Bahrain issued a joint statement on Wednesday 3 September, 2025 calling for positive engagement in efforts to stop the war and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the exchange of captives and prisoners.

The statement was issued as Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister made a visit to Cairo, where he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesdayon Wednesday 3 September, 2025 .

The joint statement stressed the importance of protecting the Palestinian people, ensuring Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law, and guaranteeing the safe and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza to address the humanitarian catastrophe and famine facing the population.

Egypt and Bahrain reiterated their rejection and condemnation of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land under any pretext.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cairo expressed its appreciation for Bahrain's continued support for the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, according to the statement.

Egypt looks forward to Bahrain's participation in the upcoming international conference for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, which Cairo plans to host in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations once a ceasefire is reached.

The two countries reaffirmed their unwavering positions on the Palestinian cause, supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egyptian PM and Bahraini CP hold expanded talks with officials and business community from both countries

National Security, Regional Challenges

The Egyptian prime minister and the Bahraini crown prince held expanded talks in the presence of ministers, senior officials, and business community representatives from both sides.

The talks addressed regional developments of mutual concern.

Both sides reaffirmed that the security of Bahrain is an integral part of Egypt's national security, emphasizing the importance of addressing current political and security challenges in the region and settling regional crises through dialogue and political solutions.

They underscored their commitment to enhancing coordination and consultation, especially amid the rapidly evolving dynamics in the Middle East, and stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the region's states, while preserving their territorial integrity and protecting their national institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines North Africa External Relations Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bolstering Diverse Ties

While Prince Salman commended Egypt's pivotal role in supporting Arab causes, he also expressed Bahrain's keenness to further strengthen cooperation and explore new horizons in various fields to achieve progress and sustainable development.

During the visit, Egypt and Bahrain signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. These included investment collaboration, alongside strategic cooperation in exhibitions and conferences.

Egypt and Bahrain sign agreements and MoUs in varioous fields including development and investments

Agreements were also signed in the fields of customs, as well as in tourism, antiquities and museums, competition protection, and sustainable development, including technical cooperation, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.

On the sidelines of the visit, Egypt and Bahrain held their business forum, which serves as an effective platform for connecting the business communities of the two countries, according to the statement.