Egypt: FM Underscores Egypt's Full Support for Sudan

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty has affirmed Egypt's full support for the sisterly country of Sudan.

The foreign minister made the remarks as he received on Wednesday 3,September 2025 ,Minister of State at the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Omar Siddiq.

During the meeting, Abdelatty offered his sincerest condolences to the Sudanese leadership and people over the victims of the recent landslides in Darfur, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf said.

The foreign minister also highlighted Egypt's efforts and participation in regional and international initiatives seeking to resolve the Sudanese crisis and reach a comprehensive, Sudanese-owned solution leading to a ceasefire and an inclusive political process that would put an end to the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's complete rejection of all attempts meant to threaten Sudan's unity and national institutions or undermine its sovereignty.

He also reviewed the facilities Egypt is providing for the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals, as well as Cairo's support for reconstruction, recovery, and development efforts in Sudan.