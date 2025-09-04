Eritrea: 'Denden' Award to Outstanding Students

The 'Denden' Award has been presented to outstanding students in the Southern Region who scored high marks in the national school-leaving examination. The award was organized in collaboration with the branch offices of the Ministry of Education and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students.

At the ceremony, held on 2 September, the award was given to 284 students who scored between 3 and 4 GPA, and recognition was also extended to schools that presented an increased number of awardees.

Mr. Girmay Gebru, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the region, stated that the objective of the award is to enhance competitiveness and motivation among students. He also noted that in the past four years, the award has been presented to 1,165 students.

Highlighting that the secret behind the outstanding results was the individual effort of the students, coupled with the consistent support of their parents, teachers, and school communities, Mr. Hibtizgi Kidane, head of the education office in the region, called for coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to ensure even better outcomes.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, congratulated the awardees and wished them success in their college education.

The 'Denden' Award in the Southern Region was initiated in 2022.