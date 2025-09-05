Congo-Kinshasa: New Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

4 September 2025
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | — A sixteenth outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has been confirmed in Kasai province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), government officials announced today.

The index case is a 34-year-old pregnant woman admitted to hospital last month with symptoms including high fever and repeated vomiting. To date, 15 deaths have been reported, and 28 suspected cases identified across two health zones (Bulape and Mweka) in Kasai province. Four of the cases were among healthcare workers. Laboratory tests have confirmed the Zaire strain of Ebola. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of exposure.

Kasai province last reported an Ebola outbreak in 2008, while Equateur province experienced one in 2022.

Africa CDC immediately engaged with the Ministry of Health and stands in close solidarity with the DRC. Following the declaration of the outbreak, Director General Dr Jean Kaseya travelled to the country and met with the Minister of Health to discuss outbreak management. Africa CDC has rapidly deployed experts to reinforce surveillance, contact tracing, data management, laboratory capacity, and infection prevention and control in the affected zones.

"Africa CDC stands firmly with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. I have met with the Minister of Health to coordinate an urgent response, and we are taking strong measures to bring this outbreak under control -- protecting communities and supporting the health workers on the frontlines," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General.

EVD is a zoonotic viral haemorrhagic fever affecting humans and non-human primates. The virus is transmitted from infected wild animals (such as fruit bats, porcupines, and primates) to humans. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with blood, bodily fluids or tissues of infected individuals, or contaminated surfaces and materials. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, and unexplained bleeding or bruising. The disease has an average case fatality rate of about 50%.

Africa CDC reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo in the fight against this outbreak. We will continue to strengthen and digitalize surveillance to ensure early detection, efficient tracing and effective case management. At the same time, we will protect healthcare workers on the frontlines through robust infection prevention and control measures, as well as vaccination, based on the country's needs and in close coordination with partners.

