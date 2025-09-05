Zimbabwe: Minister Professes Ignorance On Surge in Gun Crimes

GOVERNMENT has professed ignorance over recent cases of gun killings in the country, which appear to be targeting influential people and businessmen.

During a sitting in the National Assembly, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, was taken to task by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Johnson Matambo, on the spike in gun killings and the action being taken by the government to end the murders.

In response, Ziyambi said he was not aware of the murders.

"I want to say that the prevalence of killings is something that I am hearing from this august House. What I request is that the Hon. Member should bring the paperwork which talks about the prevalence of homicide cases.

"If we respond to such a question without evidence that this is happening, this is an issue which does not augur well," said Ziyambi.

In recent months, the country has been witnessing murder cases related to gun violence. They have been attributed to the proliferation and ownership of guns by individuals.

In May this year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police raised concern about the increase in illegal firearms, which is in contravention of the Firearms Act Chapter 10.09.

Ziyambi further said the government does not tolerate homicide cases.

"Government does not want to see homicide cases happening because it is a criminal offence. It is one offence which had a capital punishment life in jail. In the past, it used a death sentence which was given to an offender.

"So, when we look at the issues to do with homicide, you would find that when criminals hear that there are punitive penalties that have been given to perpetrators of homicide, then this would discourage others.

"I want to urge the Hon. Member to put in writing his question so that we get clarity and that we also clarify," he said.