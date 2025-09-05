Uganda Marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Amid Calls for Early Detection and Support

As the world observes September as the Golden Month for childhood cancer awareness, experts at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) are sounding the alarm on the urgent need for improved prevention, early detection, and access to treatment for children battling cancer in Uganda.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kampala, officials from UCI, alongside the Uganda Childhood Cancer Foundation (UCCF), highlighted the unique challenges children with cancer face in the country.

"Worldwide, childhood cancers account for between 8 to 10 percent of all diagnosed cancer cases. Uganda mirrors this trend, with an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 children expected to develop cancer each year. Unfortunately, less than half of these children make it to treatment centers," said a Joyce Balagadde, a Pediatric Oncologist, at Uganda Cancer Institute.

Balagadde explains that several barriers prevent children from accessing timely care. Many parents still believe children cannot develop cancer, leading to late detection. Stigma within communities forces families to hide children with cancer, fearing judgment from society.

With UCI in Kampala serving as the only comprehensive cancer center, children in rural areas face long and costly journeys to access specialized care, and poverty remains a heavy burden for families trying to sustain treatment.

Although regional cancer centers have been established in Mbarara and Gulu, with sections dedicated to pediatric oncology, comprehensive care remains largely centralised in Kampala.

September's golden ribbon symbolises courage and resilience in the fight against childhood cancer.

Balagadde, stressed the importance of early detection, noting that survival rates improve significantly when treatment begins promptly.

The experts urged greater investment in awareness campaigns, increased government and donor funding, and stronger partnerships with communities and the media to fight childhood cancer.

"Awareness, advocacy, and access remain our most powerful tools. No child should be left untreated because of distance, poverty, or stigma," Dr. Balagadde emphasised.