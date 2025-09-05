Africa: Malawi Youth-Led Innovations Showcase Path to Food Security At Africa Forum

Malawi's delegation at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Senegal is returning home energized with strategies to boost youth-led agricultural transformation, officials and entrepreneurs say.

The annual forum brings together African governments, development partners, foundations, and private sector actors to explore solutions for food security, trade, and innovation. This year, the spotlight was on young people as drivers of Africa's food systems.

Dr. Eluphy Nyirenda, Malawi country director for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), stressed that youth engagement is key to sustainable food production and economic growth.

"Young people are producing the food we eat, contributing to exports, and creating jobs," Nyirenda said. "Agriculture offers opportunities beyond the farm -- in value chains and services -- for those willing to innovate."

Government officials also shared Malawi's policy direction. Geofrey Mamba, principal secretary for irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted efforts to move from subsistence to commercial farming through mega farms, irrigation projects, and youth entrepreneurship programs.

"We are shifting from seasonal farming to continuous production cycles," Mamba said. "Youth -- with their energy, ICT skills, and creativity -- are central to this transformation."

Andrew Jamali, research manager at Malawi's National Planning Commission, linked youth innovation directly to the country's long-term vision. "Malawi 2063 depends on young people testing innovations in soil management, irrigation, and agro-processing," he said. "But success requires access to finance, technical support, and markets."

Entrepreneurs like Taonga Nyirenda, founder of SeedBiZ, found inspiration from cross-border exchanges. Her company turns agricultural waste into insect-based feed and organic fertilizer.

"The forum reaffirmed that Africa already has solutions," she said. "Youth just need to believe in them, invest in them, and persist."

Malawi's delegation plans to focus on strategic value chains such as groundnuts, soybeans, and horticultural products -- combining youth-led innovation, government support, and private sector investment to drive food security and exports.

"Empowering youth isn't just a slogan -- it's central to achieving Malawi 2063 and ensuring agriculture is productive, innovative, and sustainable," Dr. Nyirenda concluded.