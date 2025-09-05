Uganda: Muhoozi Asks UPDF Engineers to Deliver Defence Ministry Headquarters in 11 Months

4 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has directed the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Engineers Brigade to fast-track the construction of the new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters, setting a strict deadline of eleven months for completion.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the site on Thursday, Gen Muhoozi noted that the project, currently at nearly 50 percent completion, must be delivered on schedule to enhance efficiency and provide a modern working environment for MODVA personnel.

"I expect these two buildings to be completed and ready for occupation in the next eleven months. The UPDF Engineers Brigade has the capacity to deliver, and I am confident this project will be a model of excellence," Muhoozi said.

The CDF presided over the groundbreaking of the project in August last year and returned exactly one year later to review progress. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff, MODVA Undersecretary Edith Butuuro, and other senior officials.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the lead engineer, Lt Col Robert Chabo, construction is on track, with the structures already at the third level. Only two floors remain before final finishing works begin.

"The headquarters will be ready as directed. We are on track, and all resources have been mobilized to ensure timely delivery," Chabo assured.

Once completed, the new MODVA headquarters will host state-of-the-art facilities and serve as a central hub for defence and veteran affairs administration, underscoring UPDF's commitment to modernization and improved service delivery.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.