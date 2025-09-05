Uganda: Muhoozi Asks UPDF Engineers to Deliver Defence Ministry Headquarters in 11 Months

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has directed the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Engineers Brigade to fast-track the construction of the new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters, setting a strict deadline of eleven months for completion.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the site on Thursday, Gen Muhoozi noted that the project, currently at nearly 50 percent completion, must be delivered on schedule to enhance efficiency and provide a modern working environment for MODVA personnel.

"I expect these two buildings to be completed and ready for occupation in the next eleven months. The UPDF Engineers Brigade has the capacity to deliver, and I am confident this project will be a model of excellence," Muhoozi said.

The CDF presided over the groundbreaking of the project in August last year and returned exactly one year later to review progress. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff, MODVA Undersecretary Edith Butuuro, and other senior officials.

According to the lead engineer, Lt Col Robert Chabo, construction is on track, with the structures already at the third level. Only two floors remain before final finishing works begin.

"The headquarters will be ready as directed. We are on track, and all resources have been mobilized to ensure timely delivery," Chabo assured.

Once completed, the new MODVA headquarters will host state-of-the-art facilities and serve as a central hub for defence and veteran affairs administration, underscoring UPDF's commitment to modernization and improved service delivery.