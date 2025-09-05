Zimbabwe: Pomona City Biodigesters - Westprop's Bold Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Living

AT the heart of Westprop's most ambitious urban development, Pomona City, a quiet revolution is underway - one that does not just build homes, but redefines how cities breathe, grow, and sustain themselves. At the centre of this transformation stands a $1 million biodigester facility, a bold move that signals a new era of infrastructure-led community building.

The Pomona City project, the brainchild of chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe, is not just a real estate project but a philosophy. Designed as a self-contained enclave where residents can live, work, shop, and play, the development is anchored in the belief that modern urban life must be both convenient and ecologically responsible. WestProp's investment in wastewater treatment is a testament to that vision.

With the capacity to treat up to 6 million litres of wastewater daily, the biodigester facility is more than a utility - it is a statement. It ensures that Pomona City's growth does not come at the expense of the environment, and that sustainability is not an afterthought but a foundational principle.

In a city where urban sprawl often outpaces infrastructure, WestProp's decision to prioritize wastewater management is both rare and radical. The biodigesters not only reduce environmental strain but also support long-term health, hygiene, and resilience for thousands of future residents.

This is not just about pipes and pumps - it is about dignity and creating a city where families do not have to worry about sanitation, where businesses can thrive without infrastructure bottlenecks, and where urban planning meets global benchmarks.

The biodigester system also opens the door to circular resource use. Treated water can be repurposed for landscaping, construction, or even watering the Pomona City orchard use within the development--turning waste into opportunity and reinforcing Pomona City's ethos of regenerative living.

Observers have begun noting that Westprop has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in Zimbabwean real estate. From smart city ambitions to green infrastructure.

Pomona City is a living portfolio of innovation. The biodigester facility is just one chapter in a larger story--one where urban evolution meets strategic foresight.