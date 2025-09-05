Tanzanian Hospital Opens Special Clinic to Curb Suicide Attempts

Dar es Salaam — MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) has officially launched a specialized mental health clinic for the hospital's staff that aims to provide various mental health services.

The clinic has been launched as a step towards the celebration of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2025.

Speaking during the launch, the Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Delilah Kimambo, said the clinic aims to provide counseling, screening and treatment services for psychological challenges, including depression and anxiety that can trigger suicidal behaviors.

Dr Kimambo explained that this step is part of a national and international strategy to control the increase in suicide incidents and attempts.

"We have seen it important to prioritize our workers as they are the backbone of health services. This clinic will help eliminate stigma, provide immediate support, and strengthen mental health to ensure that everyone feels valued and supported," said Dr Kimambo

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, as of March 2025, there were more than 720,000 suicides with men leading twice as many as women in these incidents.

In addition, deaths from suicide rank third in the world for young people aged 15-29 years, where more than 73 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.