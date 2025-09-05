Mozambique: Hands Over 840 Houses to Idai Victims

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday inaugurated, in the Guara-Guara Resettlement Centre, in the central province of Sofala, 840 houses built for those people affected by Cyclone Idai, which hit Sofala in 2019.

The houses, budgeted at 33 million US dollars, were funded by the Taiwanese Buddhist inspired NGO, the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation. They are part of a total of 2,067 houses under construction, as a result of contributions from over 10 million volunteers in 55 countries.

In addition to the houses, the President also inaugurated 10 schools in Tica administrative post, Nhamatanda district.

According to Chapo, speaking during the inauguration, the Tzu Chi Foundation built the houses "with love, without expecting anything in return.'

"They are helping us because we are a peaceful country. We must continue to be like this, because no country in the world develops without peace or security, no country develops with hate speech and violence', he said.

Without peace, he said, the Tzu Chi Foundation would not have been able to complete any school "because the working environment would have been harmed.'

"The country needs more engineers, teachers, nurses, doctors, presidents, ministers, secretaries of state, governors, administrators, heads of administrative posts, journalists, and economists. All of this will only be possible if Mozambicans are united and cohesive', he said.

"From today on, these inaugurated schools will be ours. If we don't organize ourselves to secure the school, thieves will come and steal things. We must prevent children from breaking windows, as the school is beautiful and belongs to the community', he warned.

He added that the population needs "these schools to serve future generations, and to ensure that the school is in good condition, maintenance is necessary.'