Ghana: President Mahama Never Said the Project Was Fully Paid for and Abandoned - Kwame Agbodza Replies Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has responded to comments made by the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, about the Pokuase-Amasaman road project.

Mr. Agbodza said President John Mahama never claimed the project was fully paid for and later abandoned. Instead, he explained, the former President only questioned how the money allocated for the project was used.

He noted that under the NPP government, $200 million from a $750 million loan was said to have been set aside for the project, which costs about $340 million.

However, records show that the contractor received only $195 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The Roads Minister said this raised important questions that the previous government must answer.

He added that the project stalled because the contractor was not paid, which caused frustration for road users.

According to Mr. Agbodza, President Mahama made sure the contractor was paid so work could continue, and that was what mattered most to the public.

"What people want is for the road to be fixed, and that is exactly what President Mahama is doing," he stressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey