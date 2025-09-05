Zimbabwe: Pomona City Launches $1 Million Biodigester Facility for Sustainable Urban Development

Pomona City, one of Zimbabwe's most ambitious urban developments, has unveiled a $1 million biodigester facility as part of its commitment to sustainable living.

The project, led by WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe, aims to redefine urban living by integrating eco-friendly infrastructure into the heart of the city.

The biodigester facility, which will treat up to 6 million litres of wastewater daily, is a significant step in ensuring that Pomona City's growth does not come at the expense of the environment.

The facility is designed to manage the city's wastewater efficiently, addressing a critical challenge in rapidly growing urban areas.

WestProp's focus on wastewater management is a proactive approach to urban planning, prioritising sustainability and hygiene for thousands of future residents. The treated water will be repurposed for landscaping, construction, and irrigation, reinforcing the city's focus on circular resource use.

This move is part of WestProp's broader vision to create a self-sustaining community in Pomona City, where residents can live, work, and play with minimal environmental impact.

The development aims to set new standards for urban infrastructure in Zimbabwe, combining modernity with ecological responsibility.