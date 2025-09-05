Egypt: FM Reaffirms Egypt's Rejection of Forced Displacement, Military Escalation in Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's firm rejection of any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians or expand Israeli military operations in Gaza. He also condemned the ongoing collective punishment, including starvation and indiscriminate attacks against civilians.

Abdelatty's remarks came during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on the sidelines of the 164th Arab League Council session. The two ministers discussed efforts to end the war on Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

They reviewed the Egypt-Qatar ceasefire proposal based on the framework presented by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Both sides underlined the importance of coordination ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York, where countries are expected to recognize the Palestinian state. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two top diplomats also discussed preparations for an international conference on Gaza's reconstruction, to be hosted by Egypt in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and the UN once a ceasefire is secured.

MENA