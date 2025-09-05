Somalia Moves Out of World's 10 Least Secure Countries in 2025 Global Peace Index

Mogadishu, Sept 4, 2025 — Somalia has climbed in the 2025 Global Peace Index, exiting the list of the world's 10 least secure countries for the first time in years, in what officials described Thursday as a milestone achievement for the conflict-ravaged nation.

The improved ranking marks a significant shift in Somalia's international perception and reflects progress made in stabilisation efforts, national security, and governance.

Government officials attributed the development to a combination of factors, including sustained military pressure against militant groups, growing institutional reforms, and increased cooperation with international partners.

"This reflects the bravery of our armed forces, the resilience of our people, and the unwavering support of our partners," a government spokesperson said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The Global Peace Index, published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, ranks countries based on levels of safety, conflict, political stability, and militarisation. Somalia has consistently ranked among the lowest since the index began in 2007.

Somalia's rise in the 2025 index follows months of intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab insurgents, particularly in central and southern regions, as well as renewed efforts to strengthen state institutions and local governance structures.

While security challenges remain, analysts say the new ranking signals cautious optimism and growing confidence in Somalia's path toward peace and long-term recovery.