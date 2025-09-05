Kenya Denies Presence of Jubbaland Forces in Mandera, Says Border Town Is Secure

Mandera, Kenya, Sept 4, 2025 — Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary, Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, has dismissed reports alleging the presence of Jubbaland forces inside the border town of Mandera, calling them unfounded and politically motivated.

Speaking to local media, Murkomen stated that the government has no confirmation of any foreign troops operating within Kenyan territory and emphasized that the security situation in Mandera remains stable and peaceful.

"If there are any such forces, we are not aware of them at this time. However, we will investigate. What I can confirm is that Mandera is secure, and there is no threat to public safety," Murkomen said.

He strongly denied rumors circulating on social media suggesting school closures due to security concerns, asserting that all public institutions in the area are functioning normally.

"These reports are exaggerated and appear to be driven by political actors and individuals pushing their own agendas," he added.

Murkomen also reaffirmed the cordial relationship between Kenya and the Federal Government of Somalia, stressing that there are no diplomatic tensions between the two neighboring nations.

"There is a strong and positive relationship between Kenya and Somalia. We are working together on all fronts, and there is no cause for alarm," he said.

The remarks follow growing speculation online claiming that armed units from Somalia's Jubbaland state had crossed into Mandera, sparking public concern and political commentary.

Kenyan authorities have urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.