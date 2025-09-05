Somalia President, New U.S. Africom Commander Discuss Security, Counterterrorism Cooperation

Mogadishu, Sept 4, 2025 — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday welcomed the newly appointed commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, in a meeting that reaffirmed bilateral cooperation on security and counterterrorism.

General Anderson, who was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley, met with the Somali leader in Mogadishu, where discussions centered on deepening joint efforts to combat terrorism and support stabilization efforts across the country.

President Mohamud praised the United States for its longstanding support to Somalia's security forces, particularly AFRICOM's role in counterinsurgency operations against al-Shabaab militants.

"The Federal Government of Somalia remains committed to working hand-in-hand with international partners to consolidate peace and restore national stability," Mohamud said, according to a statement from the presidency.

General Anderson, making his first official visit to Somalia since assuming command, reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting Somalia in building effective national defense institutions and sustaining progress in security sector reforms.

"The United States remains a steadfast partner in Somalia's efforts to defeat violent extremism and ensure a secure future for its people," Anderson said.

The visit comes amid ongoing military operations by Somali forces, backed by U.S. and African Union troops, aimed at regaining control of key regions still under militant influence.

Somalia and the U.S. have maintained close security cooperation in recent years, with AFRICOM conducting targeted airstrikes and advising Somali units in operations against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate entrenched in parts of southern and central Somalia.

The meeting highlighted both nations' shared interest in fostering regional stability in the Horn of Africa and marked a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts in the face of persistent security threats.