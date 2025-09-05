South Africa: Health Dept Wishes Motsoaledi Well As He Undergoes Eye Surgery

The Department of Health Has extended its best wishes to the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, as he prepares for a scheduled eye operation on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at the St John Eye Care Centre, located near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg.

According to the department, the Minister has been experiencing ongoing vision issues that necessitated this procedure, and he has recently been placed on the waiting list for surgery.

The St John Eye Care Centre is a public health facility renowned for its expertise in eye examinations.

It provides high-quality eyewear at affordable rates, ensuring that community members can access essential vision care without financial strain.