South Africa: Health Dept Wishes Motsoaledi Well As He Undergoes Eye Surgery

4 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Health Has extended its best wishes to the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, as he prepares for a scheduled eye operation on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at the St John Eye Care Centre, located near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg.

According to the department, the Minister has been experiencing ongoing vision issues that necessitated this procedure, and he has recently been placed on the waiting list for surgery.

The St John Eye Care Centre is a public health facility renowned for its expertise in eye examinations.

It provides high-quality eyewear at affordable rates, ensuring that community members can access essential vision care without financial strain.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.