Sudan: Health Ministry Allocates U.S.$1 Million for Basic Health Needs in Al-Gezira

Madani, August 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim has announced the allocation of USD 1 million to support the basic needs of health institutions in Al-Gezira State, in addition to meeting their urgent requirements in order to improve medical services.

Chairing a meeting in Madani on Saturday that included hospital directors, specialized centers, and general administrations, the minister affirmed his support for pediatric, dental, and ophthalmic surgeries, as well as the resumption of suspended liver and kidney transplant operations.

He urged specialists to return to the state so it may regain its pioneering role in medical services, praising the significant efforts of health workers during the past period, reiterating the government's commitment to removing all obstacles facing referral services.

The minister also directed the reactivation of the basic health insurance system, while underscoring support for medical waste incinerators and free medical camps.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, Dr. Osama Abdel-Rahman Ahmed Al-Faki, Acting Minister and Director General of the Ministry of Health in Al-Gezira State l, revealed that by the end of 2025 all health services in the state will have been fully restored. He expressed his gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Health for its continuous support of the revival of the health system in Al-Gezira.

The meeting also heard detailed reports on the workflow and performance of health institutions.