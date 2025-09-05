South Africa: Gun Violence Petrifies Brakpan Residents - South African News Briefs - September 5, 2025

Gun Violence Petrifies Brakpan's Plastic City Residents

Residents of Plastic City in Brakpan are living in fear after another shooting incident in the area, reports EWN. Police said that illegal miners have been fighting amongst themselves, shooting randomly and torching several homes. In August 2025, miners opened fire from a nearby dumping site, killing two people. No arrests have yet been made, but police have opened a case of arson and attempted murder.

Family Seeks Justice for Man Killed and Buried in Shallow Grave

The family of the 25-year-old man who was killed and buried in a shallow grave on a farm at Kroonstad in the Free State wants justice to be served, reports SABC News. The family, which was present during the bail application of the 80-year-old man accused of the murder, says they are devastated. The accused, facing five charges including murder and defeating the ends of justice, has denied involvement and asked for bail. The accused's defense attorney, Roelf Van Wyk, submitted to the court that he had cooperated with the authorities, and there were no witnesses at his property. He also argued that his client has no previous convictions or pending cases. The victim's uncle, Teboho Mashea, said he witnessed the shooting. Mashea said that he is still taken aback by the fact that their loved one was buried in a shallow grave without their knowledge.

Khoi and San Communities Demand Recognition as Southern Africa's Aboriginal People

Khoi and San communities are demanding official recognition as the aboriginal people of Southern Africa, reports EWN. They are also calling for their traditional laws to be recognised and respected by the government. Representatives from various indigenous groups marched to Parliament to deliver a memorandum. Larry Varrie of the Greater Aboriginal Community Council of Southern Africa said that for 31 years, the government had failed to uphold constitutional provisions relating to the Khoi and San. He said that other nations, such as Australia, had recognized their first peoples, questioning why a parliament with an African majority continued to overlook South Africa's own indigenous communities.

