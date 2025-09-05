Ethiopia Scales Up Irrigation Projects to Boost Food Security

5 September 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands (MILLS) is expanding Ethiopia's irrigation capacity through a new wave of strategically designed projects aimed at ensuring year-round harvests, increasing productivity, and strengthening national food security.

MILLS Irrigation Project Research and Design Lead Executive Yared Mulat told The Ethiopian Herald that ten irrigation projects are currently under development across the country with a combined contract value of 100 billion Birr for design and construction.

He explained that the government has placed strong emphasis on quality and standardization to avoid setbacks observed in past irrigation schemes. In this regard, the ministry has launched a dedicated fund with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and introduced a new irrigation draft study document prepared by Addis Ababa University.

According to Yared, many past projects faced difficulties due to inconsistent design and reliance on foreign consultants whose work could not be easily evaluated against local standards. The adoption of homegrown standards will now allow Ethiopia to assess consultants more effectively, reduce construction challenges, and build local expertise in the sector.

"We anticipate that the challenges which once delayed irrigation projects will be minimized as these new standards take effect. This will not only cut costs and shorten project timelines but also contribute to increased productivity and skill development," Yared said.

The ministry expects that once completed, the new irrigation schemes will enable farmers to produce crops throughout the year, contributing significantly to agricultural transformation and national food security.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 5 SEPTEMBER 2025

