ADDIS ABABA - Officials urged Ethiopians to channel the unity and determination that made the Abbay Dam possible into the effort to secure access to a seaport, describing it as the nation's next strategic priority.

Ambassador Kuma Demeksa told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the Abbay Dam symbolizes Ethiopia's resilience and collective strength, much like the victory of Adwa.

This is a great national achievement realized through the effort of all Ethiopians, he said.

Kuma recalled that historical adversaries tried to block the grand dam from the beginning, just as foreign powers once opposed Ethiopia at Adwa. They worked tirelessly to halt the project, but through unity and careful planning, we prevailed, he noted.

He added that hostile actions persisted throughout the dam's construction, yet Ethiopia managed to advance. He attributed this success to the government's political commitment, treating the dam as a matter of national survival and to the support of the Ethiopian people. With the project nearing inauguration, he said, the outcome proves the power of unity.

The Ambassador stressed that while political differences exist everywhere, Ethiopians must prioritize common national goals. He underlined that Ethiopia continues to promote mutual benefit and cooperation with no harm to others, reflecting its longstanding values.

Echoing his remarks, Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdasa said the completion of the mega dam is a landmark achievement showcasing Ethiopia's capability.

Kejela emphasized that just as the victory of Adwa sent a message of resilience to the world, the Abbay Dam was completed through unity and perseverance. He called for that same spirit to be directed toward securing access to a seaport through diplomacy and rational negotiation.

He further explained that internal solidarity and external partnerships will play a decisive role in achieving mutual development and ensuring win-win outcomes. Supporting the government's ongoing efforts to gain seaport access, Kejela described the matter as urgent and critical for Ethiopia's holistic development at this moment.

