Nigeria: Dangote Issues Fresh Warning to Truckers Over Unauthorised Use of Company Logo

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has reiterated its warning to truck operators against the unauthorised use of its logo on their trucks, noting that their actions have caused serious embarrassment to the brand.

The company stated that despite previous warnings, certain truckers with no affiliation to Dangote continue to display its logo on their trucks, often for personal gain or other undisclosed motives. It noted with concern that some of these vehicles have been implicated in incidents that were wrongly attributed to the company.

To that end, Dangote has pledged to intensify monitoring efforts in collaboration with relevant security agencies and law enforcement, and to pursue legal proceedings against offenders.

"We have repeatedly cautioned truckers to refrain from using our logo on unauthorised vehicles. Moving forward, we will increase vigilance and take decisive legal action against misuse of our brand identity, particularly concerning vehicles unaffiliated with the Dangote Group," the company emphasised.

Dangote also expressed alarm over the proliferation of misinformation targeting the company, particularly the unfounded attribution of road accidents to its fleet.

The company urged the public and media to verify facts before dissemination and warned against falling prey to individuals seeking to exploit tragedies for malicious or financial purposes.

The Dangote Group operates one of the largest commercial fleets in Africa, with over 12,000 trucks in Nigeria alone, including over 3,000 owned by third-party contractors. On any given day, more than 6,000 vehicles are actively engaged in operations that support the company's extensive logistics network, generating over 36,000 direct and indirect jobs.