Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Deadline for Issuance of Title Deeds to 384 000 Resettled Farmers

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has urged resettled farmers to prepare for the issuance of title deeds, which he said will be completed by June 30, 2026.

Masuka announced this during an address to the National Assembly on Wednesday, outlining the government's commitment to strengthening land tenure security under the fast-track land reform programme.

"All resettled farmers with valid tenure documents undoubtedly qualify for the issuance of title deeds. This is a pivotal moment for our farmers, who have waited long for formal recognition of their land rights," Masuka said.

He revealed that around 360,000 Model A1 farmers and 24,000 Model A2 farmers stand to benefit. However, he admitted that logistical challenges remain. Of the 24,000 Model A2 farmers, only about 12,000 have surveyed units ready for processing, with the remainder requiring surveying -- a major bottleneck in the process.

To address this, Masuka said government had engaged the private sector to speed up surveying using modern technology. He also announced the establishment of a one-stop centre at Makombe Complex to streamline title deed processing.

"The centre operates with seven workstations, covering everything from verifying tenure documents to finalising agreements for title deeds," he explained.

On financing, Masuka said farmers would have several options, including cash purchase, credit facilities, and mortgage arrangements through local banks. To incentivise quick payments, a 15% discount will be offered for cash transactions made within 90 days.

Despite these measures, Masuka acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly with land surveys and bureaucratic delays, but pledged that government remains committed to ensuring all qualifying farmers receive their title deeds within the set timeframe.