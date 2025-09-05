Egypt, Qatar Say Joint Efforts to Continue for Ending Brutal Israeli Aggression Against Gaza

5 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi have affirmed the continuation of joint efforts to stop the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza as well as to support international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the enclave.This came during a meeting held between the two ministers on Thursday on the sidelines of the 164th session of the Arab League Council, the foreign ministry said in a statement.Both sides underscored the need for political solutions to crises in the region.They also praised the growing momentum in bilateral relations, pointing out the strong ties between Cairo and Doha, which they said serve the mutual interests of the two countries' brotherly peoples.

