East Africa: EAC Ministers Set Long-Term Agenda to Deepen Regional Integration

The East African Community (EAC) has opened its 58th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers in Arusha, Tanzania, to chart new strategies for accelerating regional integration and socio-economic transformation.

Running alongside the 35th Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers Responsible for EAC Affairs and Planning, the sessions bring together ministers, permanent secretaries, and senior officials from the eight partner states. The meetings are scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

According to the EAC Secretariat, the sectoral council is reviewing the draft Seventh EAC Development Strategy, which will guide the bloc's priorities over the next five years. Delegates are also discussing terms of reference for updating the long-term EAC Vision 2050, alongside proposals for a regional language policy aimed at strengthening cultural and social integration.

The agenda also includes the elimination of non-tariff barriers, assessment of the bloc's activities during the second half of 2025, and progress in implementing commitments under the customs union and common market protocols.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the same time, the extraordinary council meeting is focusing on institutional reforms. Discussions cover human resource restructuring, revisions to job descriptions, and operational guidelines for the quota-based recruitment system designed to ensure fair representation across partner states.

Observers note that the meetings come at a crucial time, as the EAC seeks to balance institutional reform with its broader ambition of building a fully integrated region. Analysts say that strengthening policy coherence, addressing persistent trade barriers, and ensuring equitable participation remain essential for the bloc to realize its long-term development vision.

The ministerial sessions, set for Friday and Saturday, are expected to adopt key decisions that reaffirm the region's commitment to collective progress and sustainable development.