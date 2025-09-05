Uganda: DFCU's Charles Mudiwa Champions Vocational Education As Key to Uganda's Transformation

Kampala — Charles Mudiwa, the Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank, has emphasized the need to prioritize vocational education as a pathway to transforming Uganda's education system and driving sustainable community development.

Speaking on August 30 during the official launch of the Rotary Club of Kampala-Blue Hearts at dfcu's Head Offices in Nakasero, Mudiwa said that the future of education lies in equipping people with practical skills that directly benefit their communities.

"Education today is not about university degrees; it is about skills development around communities. How many good plumbers have you come across?" he asked, challenging stakeholders to rethink the country's education priorities.

Mudiwa stressed that dfcu will continue to work with partners committed to vocational training and practical skill-building.

At the event, dfcu Bank unveiled a landmark partnership with Rotary Uganda, committing Shs 1 billion over the next three years to strengthen health initiatives across the country, particularly through mobile health camps that will deliver essential services such as maternal and child healthcare, cancer screenings, HIV testing, and nutrition counselling. Mudiwa described the launch of Rotary Club of Kampala-Blue Hearts -- the first corporate Rotary club in Uganda -- as a historic milestone that will deepen dfcu's mission of transforming lives.

"Our purpose at dfcu is clear -- to transform lives and businesses in Uganda. This partnership isn't just about doing good for today, it's about making an impact, creating change, and shaping a better future for our country," he said.

He urged the leadership of the new club to focus on maternal health, a cause he described as close to his heart, and encouraged new members to embrace service with passion and commitment.

"Rotary is not a departure lounge. When you come in, you do not leave. It is a place for service- minded people," he said.

The ceremony was presided over by Xavier Ssentamu, past District Governor of Rotary, who inducted dfcu staff as members of the new club. Shem Nnaggenda, the Club Advisor, hailed the creation of the first institution-based Rotary club in Uganda as a major milestone for Rotary's growth, noting that dfcu's contribution represents one of the largest single endowments ever made to a Rotary initiative in Uganda. The partnership, he added, will significantly expand Rotary's ability to deliver life-saving healthcare to underserved communities.

Mudiwa reaffirmed dfcu's commitment to leveraging partnerships like this one to create opportunities for growth and lasting impact, especially by advancing vocational education as a