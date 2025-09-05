Ethiopia: 'Robberies, Kidnappings, Banditry', and Social Media Use for 'Acts of Terror' Top Agenda in PM Abiy's Talks With Security Leaders

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) held discussions with leaders of Ethiopia's security institutions in which the need to control "robberies and kidnappings", strengthen coordination between the public and security forces, and step up monitoring of social media platforms used for "acts of terror" were among the top areas raised.

In a statement released after the meeting, Abiy said the meeting "reaffirmed" that the primary mission of security institutions is to establish peace, which is both "an enabling condition and a primary component for Ethiopia's prosperity." While underscoring public efforts rooted in culture and values, he stressed that "the role of security institutions is irreplaceable."

The discussion highlighted the need to protect public peace by preventing and controlling crimes such as "subversion, rural and urban banditry, contraband, corruption, and illicit trafficking of people and money."

The meeting took place in the backdrop of increasing trends that saw armed attacks targeting inter-regional connectivity of people and goods, especially in Oromia and Amhara, the two largest regions in Ethiopia.

Frequent abductions of mass transport vehicles and the proliferation of multiple tax checkpoints targeting public transport and commercial trucks have also become daily headlines in recent months, just as abduction for ransom and killings of civilians by government security forces and armed groups have continue to dominate headlines.

"The movement of people and goods is crucial for Ethiopia's prosperity. Therefore, we must systematically control robberies, kidnappings, and obstacles that occur in various places," Abiy said, adding that stronger coordination with the public is essential to deter such activities and bring perpetrators to justice.

The meeting also underlined the need for cooperation between security forces and local communities as vital for "safeguarding major infrastructures, mining sites, industries, residential areas, and public utilities, and ensuring their uninterrupted operation."

The discussion noted the growing readiness of the public to secure peace by drawing on "traditional and spiritual values". Communities are encouraging armed groups to pursue peaceful options, supporting security forces with intelligence and logistics, and working to strengthen local peace efforts, the statement claimed. A directive was issued "to expand training to enhance this public capacity."

Ethiopia's security institutions "are modernizing based on constitutional values", Abiy said, adding that they are "capable of protecting national interests."

Directives were given to ensure continuous readiness "to respond to threats, defend the country's sovereignty, and consolidate peace," he said.

Concerns were also raised over "the use of social media for acts of terror" and to disrupt Ethiopia's development during the meeting. "It is necessary to closely monitor those who use social media to carry out acts of terror," Abiy said, calling for stronger cyber-technology monitoring and defense systems to bring "offenders to justice."

In July this year, the Ethiopian Federal Police announced plans to intensify operations against individuals and groups it accused of "using social media platforms to incite unrest and sow disorder" both domestically and from abroad.

The Federal Police said it was preparing "enhanced operations" to counter what it described as "media campaigns aimed at turning the country into a center of chaos and disorder." It added that efforts would be reinforced to "bring to justice those attempting to destabilize the country."